Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Roper Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roper Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $15.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.05. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $481.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day moving average of $460.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

