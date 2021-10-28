Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spark Power Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Spark Power Group in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SPG opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.00. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19. The company has a market cap of C$114.38 million and a P/E ratio of -57.43.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

