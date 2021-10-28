Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spark Power Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Spark Power Group in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SPG opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.00. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19. The company has a market cap of C$114.38 million and a P/E ratio of -57.43.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

