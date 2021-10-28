Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.570-$0.630 EPS.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.70. 6,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.13.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

