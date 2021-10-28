Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Senior Officer Robert Jenkins Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Senior Officer Robert Jenkins bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 705,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,095.51.

Shares of ERD stock opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$122.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

