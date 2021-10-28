Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Senior Officer Robert Jenkins Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Senior Officer Robert Jenkins bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 705,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,095.51.
Shares of ERD stock opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$122.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.
About Erdene Resource Development
