Eric Salsberg Purchases 19,500 Shares of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) Stock

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) insider Eric Salsberg bought 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$12,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,027,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,317,550.

Eric Salsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Eric Salsberg bought 4,000 shares of ScoZinc Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,600.00.

CVE SZM opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$11.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ScoZinc Mining

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

