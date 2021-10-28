Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.31 Million

Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report $12.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.23 million to $13.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $75.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.59 million to $78.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.22 million, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Meditor Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 1,531,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $240.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

