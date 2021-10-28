Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 10,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,532. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

