Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

