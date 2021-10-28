Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $23,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $341.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.31. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $345.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.