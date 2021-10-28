Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

ESS traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.92. 430,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,938. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $345.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

