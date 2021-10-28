esure Group (LON:ESUR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $279.60

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.65) and traded as low as GBX 279.40 ($3.65). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.65), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares changing hands.

About esure Group (LON:ESUR)

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

