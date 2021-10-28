Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 1% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $220,029.43 and $36,538.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.92 or 0.07034081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00085659 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

