Euronav (EURN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Euronav stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
About Euronav
Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
