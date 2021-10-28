Euronav (EURN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

