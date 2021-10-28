Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Down 77.2% in October

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the September 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVAX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 52,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,601. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

