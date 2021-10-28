Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Earnings Miss

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $267.47 and last traded at $269.18. Approximately 4,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 275,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.18.

The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

