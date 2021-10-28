Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6,886.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,465 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

