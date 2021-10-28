Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of EVTZF stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.