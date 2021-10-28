Express (NYSE:EXPR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

EXPR stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.74. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Express will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Express by 2,372.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Express by 699.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 444,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 389,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

