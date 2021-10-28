EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $336.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 456.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

