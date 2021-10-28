F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $238.00 to $278.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.22.

FFIV opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $225.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

