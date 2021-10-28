Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $416.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $416.00 price target by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.28. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

