FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

FDS opened at $431.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $440.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

