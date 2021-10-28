Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FAIR opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Thursday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.67.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

