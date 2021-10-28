Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FAIR opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Thursday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.67.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
