Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $12.96. Fanhua shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,706 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $729.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1,209.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 15.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

