Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $12.96. Fanhua shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,706 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $729.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $175,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

