Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.61

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 203121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,985,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

