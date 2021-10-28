Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 163.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Farfetch stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

