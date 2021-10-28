FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Andrew (Andy) Brown Sells 539,000 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 539,000 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total value of £6,376,370 ($8,330,768.23).

FDM stock opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,266.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,121.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,380 ($18.03). The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

