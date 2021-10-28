Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,691 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $2,787,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

