Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.69 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after buying an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

