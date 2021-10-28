Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.03 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,376.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 56,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.26.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $342.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.75.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

