Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.85 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Square by 51.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,140 shares of company stock worth $76,944,662. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.75.

SQ opened at $253.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.96 and its 200 day moving average is $244.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

