Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $154,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 753.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 106,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 94,166 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

FIS stock opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

