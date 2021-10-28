Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $20.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.56 million to $20.73 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $21.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $85.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.43 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $86.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 63,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,127. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $430.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 82.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 23.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

