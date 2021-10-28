Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.