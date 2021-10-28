FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,672 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

