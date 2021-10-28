FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. 356,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,721,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.