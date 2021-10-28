FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 15,625.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Workhorse Group worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,063. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $842.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.