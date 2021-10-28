FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after buying an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.59. 40,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

