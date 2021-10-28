FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.92. 720,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,227,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

