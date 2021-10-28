FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

