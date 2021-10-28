FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.01. 24,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,587. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

