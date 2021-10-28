FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,252,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

