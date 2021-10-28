FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 102,275 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. 72,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

