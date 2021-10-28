FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0219

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $133,333.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 93.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00207464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00098881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

