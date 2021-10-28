Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 280,678 Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 280,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Osprey Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFTW opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

