Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $1.23 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCRN. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $6,755,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

DCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

