Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $354,000 in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $506,000.

DNAB stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

