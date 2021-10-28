Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 307,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

