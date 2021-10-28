Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.90% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

